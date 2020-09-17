Hypertek Digital Signs Publishing Admin Deal with Sony/ATV

Hypertek Digital is proud to announce its partnership with Sony/ATV, a global leader in music publishing.

The deal places the company in prime position to optimally exploit its impressive catalogue which covers works of 2Baba, Sir Victor Uwaifo, Dammy Krane, Rocksteady and more.

On the deal, Hypetek Digital founder, 2Baba stated “We are super excited about this deal. Sony/ATV presents top-level expertise, structure and experience to unlock opportunities on a global scale and we’re proud to be part of the family.

Sony/ATV controls a humongous and diverse catalogue of works by music heavyweights such as Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Bob Dylan and many more.

