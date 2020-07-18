‘Hustle Has a Criminal Undertone’, Bruno Says

Brymo is no fan of tagging legitimate work ‘hustle’ because in his books, the word has a criminal undertone.

The ‘Ara’ hitmaker shared his line of reasoning in a Twitter post noting that if you’re building something to outlast you and that also shapes generations, don’t call it hustle.

“When you are building something that does not only make money but also informs and shapes minds you don’t call it hustle… ‘hustle’ has a criminal undertone”, Brymo tweeted.

Do you agree with this reasoning?

