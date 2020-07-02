Hushpuppi, Woodberry extradited to the US

Popular internet fraudster, Hushpuppi, real name Raymond Igbalode Abbas, and his sidekick Olalekan Jacob Ponle known as ‘Woodberry’, have been extradited to the United States after their sensational arrest in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, last month.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Dubai Police on Thursday saying the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) was taking over the case.

Hushpuppi, Woodberry and 10 others were arrested in an operation tagged ‘Fox Hunt’ after they were accused of “committing crimes outside the UAE, including money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, criminal impersonating, scamming individuals, banking fraud and identity theft,” the Dubai Police, said.

Director of Dubai CID, Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, said that the raid that led to his arrest resulted in the confiscation of incriminating documents of a planned fraud on a global scale worth $435 million.

“The team also seized more than $40.9 million in cash, 13 luxury cars with an estimated value of $6.8 million obtained from fraud crimes, and confiscated 21 computer devices, 47 smartphones, 15 memory sticks, five hard disks containing 119,580 fraud files as well as addresses of 1,926,400 victims,” he said.

In the wake of his arrest, the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission called on the international community not to lump Nigerian youths with the disgraced fraudster.

