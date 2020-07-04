Hushpuppi planned to swindle Premier League club of $124m

Suspected Nigerian fraudster Ramon Olorunwa Abbas a.k.a. Hushpuppi, was said to be on the cusp of swindling an English premiership club of £100 million (approximately $124 million), according to US prosecutors.

The US Department of Justice did not name the EPL club targeted by the suspect and his gang. But it listed some of the alleged crimes committed by him including a BEC scheme that defrauded a client of a New York-based law firm of approximately $922,857 in October 2019.

Abbas and co-conspirators allegedly” tricked one of the law firm’s paralegals into wiring money intended for the client’s real estate refinancing to a bank account that was controlled by Abbas and the co-conspirators.”

They are also alleged to have laundered funds “stolen in a $14.7 million cyber-heist from a foreign financial institution in February 2019, in which the stolen money was sent to bank accounts around the world.”

The US Justice Department said: “Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, 37, a.k.a. “Ray Hushpuppi” and “Hush,” a Nigerian national, arrived in Chicago Thursday evening after being expelled from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Abbas made his initial U.S. court appearance this morning in Chicago, and he is expected to be transferred to Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

“Abbas was arrested last month by UAE law enforcement officials. FBI special agents earlier this week obtained custody of Abbas and brought him to the United States to face a charge of conspiring to engage in money laundering that is alleged in a criminal complaint filed on June 25 by federal prosecutors in Los Angeles.

“Abbas maintains social media accounts that frequently showed him in designer clothes, wearing expensive watches, and posing in or with luxury cars and charter jets.

“The FBI’s investigation has revealed that Abbas finances this opulent lifestyle through crime, and that he is one of the leaders of a transnational network that facilitates computer intrusions, fraudulent schemes (including BEC schemes), and money laundering, targeting victims around the world in schemes designed to steal hundreds of millions of dollars.”

It described BEC schemes as “often involving a computer hacker gaining unauthorized access to a business’ email account, blocking or redirecting communications to and/or from that email account, and then using the compromised email account or a separate fraudulent email account to communicate with personnel from a victim company and to attempt to trick them into making an unauthorized wire transfer.”

Hushpuppi was arrested along with 11 others in six simultaneous raids carried out by the Dubai Police.

