Hushpuppi moved to California

Suspected Nigerian fraudster, Ramoni Abbas a.k.a Hushpuppi has been transferred from Chicago to California ahead of the commencement of his trial, according to transfer documents signed by Thomas G. Bruton, the Clerk of the U.S Court in Chicago.

This comes weeks a after the Instagram star hired top Chicago lawyer, Gal Pissetzky of the Pissetzky & Berliner law firm for his defense.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) accused Hushpuppi of funding his extravagant lifestyle from “hundreds of millions of dollars” from business email compromise frauds and other scams.

Hushpuppi was recently denied bail by a Chicago court which ordered that he remains in detention till his next trial date later in the year.

Justice Gilbert who presided over his case in Chicago had said;

“Accordingly, Defendant is ordered removed to the Central District of California in the custody of the U.S. Marshal forthwith. As provided by 18 U.S.C. § 3142(f), Defendant is remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal and shall remain in custody until further order of the Court.”

