Hushpuppi has some words for folks who insist on congregating in their churches amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dubai-based businessman-socialite took to his Instagram Story to tell folks that the much their pastors can do is ‘donate prayers’ if the churchgoers ever contract the novel disease.

“Don’t blame the government for anything. It;s you who isn’t helping and you deserve the consequences of your actions,” he wrote, adding, “Also don’t come and beg money in my DM o!”

