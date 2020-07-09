Hush Puppi’s Lawyer Says He’s a Legitimate Businessman with Interests in Real Estate and Brand Promotion

Hush Puppi must be paying top dollar for the services of his lawyer, Gal Pissetzky who insists that his client is a legitimate businessman with interests in real estate and brand promotion.

While speaking with Forbes, Pissetzky denied claims made by the FBI in its affidavit which stated that the suspected cyber criminal “conspired to launder funds stolen in a $14.7 million cyber-heist from a foreign financial institution.”

According to his lawyer, Ramon Abass is an entrepreneur who made his money legitimately through real estate and promoting brands on Instagram.

He was also accused of being involved in a fraudulent scheme which defrauded a New York-based law firm of approximately $922,800 through a combination of computer hacking and social engineering.

“Absolutely not guilty of [the] charges they are accusing him of. Abbas was running a legitimate business and a very legitimate Instagram account and did not take part in any scam or fraud.”

Pissetzky reiterated that Hush Puppi did not take part in any of the fraudulent schemes and he was accused of nor engaged in any scam.

Also speaking on the Premier League club situation, Gal stated that his client was friends with a lot of people

“Mr Abbas is friends with a lot of people. Somebody who has that many followers – obviously he knows and has friends in a lot of places … it’s all legitimate.”

Ramon Abass is currently being held at MCC Chicago pending his hearing. If found guilty, he could face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. A hearing in Chicago on Monday July 13, will determine if Abbas will be detained pending trial.

