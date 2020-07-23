Hush puppi’s Lawyer Confirms He’s Not Been Released, Only Transferred to California

Hush Puppi is yet to be released from prison according to his lawyer, Gal Pissetzky.

News made the rounds on Wednesday night, July 23, that the suspected cyber criminal had gained his freedom after a quick search on the Bureau of Prisons’ website claimed the Instagram celebrity had been ‘released’.

The news had sent social media into a frenzy with Nigerians taking to Twitter to express shock at what they thought was the latest development in his ongoing trial.

legal representation for the Instagram celebrity however put the rumour to rest stating;

“He is on his way to California, United States of America, for trial. …”

Pissetzky told PUNCH on Wednesday night. “He has not been released and I am still his lawyer. He is on his way to California.

“Not everything you see on court documents is accurate.

“Just because the jail record says ‘released’ does not mean he has been released. He is being transferred to California”.

