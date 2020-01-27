Husband Killer, Maryam Sanda, sentenced to death by hanging

An FCT High Court on Monday sentenced Maryam Sanda, the woman who stabbed her husband to death, Bilyaminu, son of a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Haliru Bello, to death by hanging.

Delivering judgment, Justice Yusuf Halilu, held that there was circumstantial evidence coupled with her testimony and statement to the police that she “fatally” stabbed her husband to death in Abuja on November 19, 2017.

The judge orders that she should be remanded in Suleja prison till when she exhausts her right of appeal.

It has been said that thous shall not kill. Whoever kills in cold blood shall die in cold blood,” the judge said.

“Maryam Sanda should reap what she has sown,” he said, adding, “it is blood for blood”.

The police accused Sanda of stabbing her husband with a broken bottle at about 3:50 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2017

The police also accused Maimuna Aliyu, Sanda’s mother; Aliyu, her brother, and Sadiya Aminu, her housemaid, of tampering with evidence by cleaning the blood and other proofs from the crime scene, but charges were later dropped.