Husband Killer, Maryam Sanda, appeals death sentence

Maryam Sanda, who was recently sentenced to death for the murder of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, has appealed against the January 27, 2020 judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT High Court had ruled that there was circumstantial evidence coupled with her testimony and statement to the police that she “fatally” stabbed her husband to death in Abuja in November 19, 2017.

But Maryam, a mother of two, has filed a 20-ground notice of appeal, praying for an order of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal to discharge and acquit her.

Her notice of appeal was filed by her team of lawyers led by Rickey Tarfa (SAN), on February 19, 2020.

She contended that the judgment convicting her was tainted by bias and prejudices resulting in her being denied her right to a fair hearing.

She also noted that her conviction was based on circumstantial evidence despite that there was reasonable doubt arising from the evidence of the witnesses in her favor.

Among other things, she also pointed out to lack of confessional statement, absence of murder weapon, lack of corroboration of evidence by two or more witnesses and lack of autopsy report to determine the true cause of her husband’s death.

She described the judgment as “a miscarriage of justice”, adding that the failure of the trial judge to rule, one way or the other, on her preliminary objection, challenging the charges preferred against her and the jurisdiction of the court, was evidence of bias and a denial of her constitutional right to fair hearing.

The appellant also argued that “the trial judge erred in law and misdirected himself on the facts when he applied the doctrine of last seen and held at pages 82 – 83 of his judgment that the appellant was the person last seen with the deceased and thus bears the full responsibility for the death of the deceased, and thereby occasioned a miscarriage of justice.”