Anyday is a good day to celebrate your dearest and closest and Ciara did just that.

The “Rooted” crooner showed some public display of affection for her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson via an Instagram post.

Posting a picture of both of them together with hands entwined, the gorgeous mother of three wrote;

“I Wuv Me Sum Him @dangerusswilson”.

We love to see it!

