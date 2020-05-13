Hurray! Toyosi Etim-Effiong is Now an Author

Though she wears many caps already, Toyosi Etim-Effiong can add author to her collection.

The TV girl excitedly shared her latest achievement; the release of her book, ‘Now You Know Me Better’.

The very relatable piece which details real-life experiences is set to hit the stores soon.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate her latest feat, the wife to Nollywood actor and producer, Daniel Etim-Effiong wrote,

“You asked for a book; here it is!! My first finished book ever 😂😂 If you’ve followed me since the lockdown started, YOU KNOW you’re going to love it!! If you’ve randomly come across this, you want to catch up ☺️

“Full details when you sign up via the “Good Friend Zone” link in my bio but get ready for the concluding part of #NYKMB and the edited/updated version of #LekkiChronicles 😍

“If a good book is really like a good friend, you’re about to be in my life for a long long time cos this IS a good book!

