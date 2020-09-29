Hurray! Nigerian media giant, Olisa Adibua, is 53 today

Nigerian media personality, Olisa Adibua, is a year older today.

Olisa is one of the most in-demand radio and TV presenters in Africa and has been on the cutting edge of the electronic media and entertainment industry on the continent for over two decades.

The award-winning presenter has held many captivated with his quick wit, mellifluous voice and infectious energy down the years.

He cut his teeth in the entertainment industry as host and producer of NTA magazine programmes such as ‘Top of the Pops’ and ‘SuperSounds’, and has since gone on to carve a large niche in the entertainment industry.

A co-founder of Storm Records that had on its stables top acts such as Naeto C and Sasha, Olisa has veered into other art forms including stage, TV and film. At various times he’s worked as a communications coach, nightclub entrepreneur, video director, music/fashion critic among others.

His culinary show, Bukas and Joints, was a favourite of many TV lovers, before the launch of the sizzling celebrity interview ‘The Truth with Olisa’ – which has featured superstars including Genevieve Nnaji, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Naira Marley among others.

In January 2015, he launched the Olisa.tv blogazine, an online platform showcasing the very best of culture, music, news, style and sports.

We wish him a big happy birthday today, and an overflow of juices as he continues to change the game.

