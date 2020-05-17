Hurray! It’s Omotola Jalade Ekeinde’s Silver Jubilee in Entertainment

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is celebrating her silver jubilee in the entertainment industry.

The veteran actress and mother of four took to her Instagram to celebrate the very significant 25-year milestone.

“What!!! Stop press 🛑

Lol… It just Occurred to me that :——>

This year is My 25th Year in Entertainment!!! 25th Anniversary… 2020!!! #Timeflies #Godisgood #Grateful 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈”

Since her Nollywood debut in 1995, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has starred in over 300 films and retained her star power over the years.

The 42-year-old honourary doctor who is married to her pilot husband, Captain Mathew Ekeinde, has managed to remain consistent despite the changing tides in the entertainment industry.

Omotola has featured on Time’ 100 list and also done music, reality TV and much more.

Congratulations to her!

