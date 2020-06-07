HURIWA demands arrests of Miyetti Allah leader for treason

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Saturday condemned “the threats to national security as contained in the public statement attributed to the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo.

This comes days after Bodejo said that his ethnic group of Fulani will govern Nigeria forever and that his group will set up a 100,000-strong security platform to operate in all parts of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

HURIWA called on governors of the Southern States “to prevent this threat and harm from being unleashed on their people.”

“All measures must be put in place to counter this satanic plot by these people who are creating so much security instability all over the North of Nigeria with support of officials of the Federal Government,” the rights group said in a statement issued in Abuja.

HURIWA recalled that “the same group had through one of their regional leaders had justified the attacks of some communities in Plateau and Benue states by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen leading to the killing of thousands of villagers and the forceful take-over of their farms.” It lamented that “for years now the Federal Government has failed to arrest the man who clearly accepted responsibility for those dastardly attacks and till this moment not one person has been prosecuted for those bloody attacks by armed terrorists drawn from Fulani herdsmen. It is very clear that these killings may even be funded by some elements within government.”

According the statement, “Around June 2018 there was a mass killing of at least 86 people who were attending a funeral event in Plateau state and then the Miyetti Allah official was quoted in the media as saying the genocide was an act of revenge following an earlier attack, the cattle rearers’ group. At that time the police that failed to stop the killing said 86 people were killed in several villages while six persons were injured in the attack that lasted between 1p.m. and 8p.m.But residents said over 120 people were massacred in separate attacks at different locations. However the media ran the story that the chairman of the north central chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Danladi Ciroma, condemned the attacks. Mr. Ciroma however said in a statement that the attacks were “retaliatory”.”

HURIWA regretted that “President Muhammadu Buhari is not handling the killings of other people by his kinsmen as much as any civilised government should tackle the criminality of mass killings in accordance with the law just as the Rights group said it was this protection they (armed Fulani herdsmen) enjoy from the Presidency that gives them the boldness to just talk anyhow even at the risk of endangering national security by stoking ethnic divisions and imminent threat of war against law abiding communities in their Ancestral lands.

“Nigerians of other Ethnicities must wake up and smell the coffee. This bold statement from this man who has access to the seat of power in Abuja must be taken seriously. This is a carefully planned and articulated agenda of his people to destroy Nigeria.”

HURIWA declared that “the open threat by Bodejo that the Fulani own Nigeria and will rule the country forever amounted to open threats to a declaration of war on other non-Fulani speakers and constitutes serious danger to national security and inter-ethnic harmony.”

The rights group said it was “totally unacceptable that such an open threat to declare war on other communities was made by the Miyetti Allah official and yet he has not been arrested and prosecuted for treason but yet the publisher of Saharareporters Omoyele Sowore was clamped into detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) for months and is being prosecuted over his threats to organise civil protests against President Muhammadu Buhari.”

