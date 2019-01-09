Hunter Shoots 18-Year-Old Son Dead

A hunter risks two years behind bars after he had shot dead his 18-year-old son in what he claimed to be an accidental killing.

The northern Russia hunter shot dead his 18-year-old son, saying he had mistaken him for a moose in their rural setting, the Moscow Times reports.

The prosecution says the man aimed his rifle at what he thought was a moose in poor visibility in the snowy wilderness of the Khanty-Mansiysk district, and fired.

As he approached what he believed would be an animal carcass, he came upon his teenage boy lying on the forest floor – having been killed instantly by the shot.

“The hunter fired a rifle into a moving object in poor visibility, mistakenly believing that it was a moose,” investigators told the Moscow Times.

The father has been charged with causing death by negligence, which carries a sentence of up to two years in prison.

