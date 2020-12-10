Hunter Biden announces he’s under FBI probe

Hunter Biden, the president-elect’s embattled son, announced Wednesday that federal prosecutors in Delaware are investigating his “tax affairs.”

In his statement, Hunter Biden, 50, said he and his attorney learned of the investigation on Tuesday, and that he remains “confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

Ahead of the November presidential election, President Donald Trump and his allies sought unsuccessfully to characterize Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings over the past decade as evidence of Biden family corruption.

A source with knowledge of the investigation said the tax probe began in 2018, and that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware waited to notify Hunter Biden’s legal team due to sensitivities around the 2020 presidential election.

Biden’s work as a board member for a Ukrainian oil firm as well as a series of ill-fated investment endeavors in China were focused on ahead of the presidential election.

Candidate Biden denied that, saying that he and his son never discussed his son’s business.

While government watchdogs have broadly taken issue with the ethical implications of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, Wednesday’s development marks the first instance in which the legality of Hunter Biden’s finances have been called into question.

The Biden transition team released a statement of support for Hunter Biden on Wednesday, noting that the president-elect remains “deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

