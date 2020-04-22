‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Movie is Reportedly in the Works

THR has confirmed that the prequel for the trilogy, Hunger Games, is in the works. And this comes as writer Suzanne Collins is set to release her latest novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snake on May 19.

This book takes place in the Hunger Games universe, will be turned into a movie by director Francis Lawrence, screenwriter Michael Arndt and producer Nina Jacobson, who teamed with the studio on four film adaptations of earlier Collins’ books — The Hunger Games, Catching Fire and Mockingjay — that took in nearly $3 billion in box office.

Speaking about the new book, Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said: “Suzanne’s new book has been worth the wait. It offers everything fans could hope for and expect from The Hunger Games while also breaking new ground and introducing an entirely new canvas of characters.”