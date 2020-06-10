Hundreds displaced as Bandits raid Sokoto Communities [Photos]

Amid the rising spate of insecurity in the country, hundreds of persons have been displaced after bandits attacked four communities in Gatawa Ward in Sokoto State.

In the wake of the blitz, the displaced persons are reportedly taking refuge at Government Day Secondary School, Gatawa, Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state.

This comes a day after hundreds of residents in Katsina State took to the streets in protest over relentless attacks by armed bandits.

Angry protesters burnt down posters of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Masari over the huge damage to their lives and livelihoods.

The president had ordered security agents to shoot bandits on sight, but the directive has proved to be ineffective as their nefarious activities have continues unabated.

See photos of the displaced persona below…

