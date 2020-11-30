Humility is a Better Sign of Success Than a Billion Dollars – Emenike

Emmanuel Emenike believes that humility is a better measure of success than a billion dollars.

The footballer took to his Instagram page to reveal his standpoint on the subject matter to his followers on photo sharing app.

Emmanuel Emenike noted that sure, a billion dollars looks like a good sign of success but humility is an even better one.

He wrote;

“In life, we all struggle and strive to make progress. When will you know you’ve reached success? A billion dollars is a good sign, but there’s a better one, humility”.

