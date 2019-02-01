Humblesmith Drops Video for “Report My Case” ft. Rudeboy

N-Tyze Entertainment star Humblesmith has started the year with a bang by releasing the video for his lovely single titled ‘Report My Case’which features Rudeboy of the defunct Psquare group.

The video, which was shot by prolific video director Clearance Peter, was shot in an undisclosed location in Lagos.

The Golden Prince of Africa as Humblesmith is fondly called seems not to be resting on his laurels as he is set to lit up the year for his fans and music lovers all over the world.

Watch the video below:

