Humanitas Prize Awards: ‘When They See Us’ Shines

This year’s Humanitas Prizes Awards ceremony was held Friday night; the event honours writers whose work inspires compassion, hope, and understanding in the human family.
This year, Humanitas introduced two new categories: Limited Series, TV Movie or Special and Short Film, to reflect the increased significance of those forms in the digital media landscape.
All winners, except for those in the Independent Feature Film, Short Film,
Check out the full list of winners below:
Limited Series, TV Movie or Special
WHEN THEY SEE US
“Part 4” Teleplay by Ava DuVernay & Michael Starrbury; story by Ava DuVernay
Comedy Teleplay
VEEP “South Carolina”
Written By Alex Gregory & Peter Huyck
Drama Feature Film
A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster; inspired by the article “Can You Say… Hero?” by Tom Junod
Family Feature Film
FROZEN 2
Story by Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck, Marc E. Smith, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez; Screenplay by Jennifer Lee
Comedy or Musical Feature Film
THE FAREWELL
Written by Lulu Wang
JOJO RABBIT
Screenplay by Taika Waititi; Based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens
Children’s Teleplay
ELENA OF AVALOR “Changing of the Guard”
Written by Kate Kondell
Short Film
KITBULL
Written by Rosana Sullivan
Documentary
THIS IS FOOTBALL “Redemption”
Directed by James Erskine, Written by John Carlin
The David and Lynn Angell College Comedy Fellowship
Sheridan Watson (USC)
LADY LAZARUS
The Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Fellowship
King Lu (Columbia)
FROM JUNE TO JULY
New Voices
Robert Axelrod, TUCKED
Christina Brosman, SACRIFICIAL
Jeanine Daniels, CONVOLUTED
John Doble, THE AMEN SISTERHOOD
Obiageli Odimegwu, THE SHOW
Roniel Tessler, BLUE MOON