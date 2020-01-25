Humanitas Prize Awards: ‘When They See Us’ Shines

This year’s Humanitas Prizes Awards ceremony was held Friday night; the event honours writers whose work inspires compassion, hope, and understanding in the human family.

This year, Humanitas introduced two new categories: Limited Series, TV Movie or Special and Short Film, to reflect the increased significance of those forms in the digital media landscape.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Limited Series, TV Movie or Special

WHEN THEY SEE US

“Part 4” Teleplay by Ava DuVernay & Michael Starrbury; story by Ava DuVernay

Comedy Teleplay

VEEP “South Carolina”

Written By Alex Gregory & Peter Huyck

Drama Feature Film

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster; inspired by the article “Can You Say… Hero?” by Tom Junod

Family Feature Film

FROZEN 2

Story by Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck, Marc E. Smith, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez; Screenplay by Jennifer Lee

Comedy or Musical Feature Film

THE FAREWELL

Written by Lulu Wang

JOJO RABBIT

Screenplay by Taika Waititi; Based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens

Children’s Teleplay

ELENA OF AVALOR “Changing of the Guard”

Written by Kate Kondell

Short Film

KITBULL

Written by Rosana Sullivan

Documentary

THIS IS FOOTBALL “Redemption”

Directed by James Erskine, Written by John Carlin

The David and Lynn Angell College Comedy Fellowship

Sheridan Watson (USC)

LADY LAZARUS

The Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Fellowship

King Lu (Columbia)

FROM JUNE TO JULY

New Voices

Robert Axelrod, TUCKED

Christina Brosman, SACRIFICIAL

Jeanine Daniels, CONVOLUTED

John Doble, THE AMEN SISTERHOOD

Obiageli Odimegwu, THE SHOW

Roniel Tessler, BLUE MOON