‘Human life less important than palliative under Buhari’ – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has stated that human life is less important in the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd).

His salvo comes in the wake of a series of events relating to the #EndSARS protests, including the shooting of civilians by soldiers, hoodlum attacks in multiple states as well as lootings of COVID-19 palliatives.

Taking to Twitter, Omokri compared the government’s response to the 2014 kidnapping of over 100 Chibok schoolgirls by a terrorist group, Boko Haram and the attack of harmless protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State.

Omokri in his statement lamented the use of security operatives to recover looted palliative and arrest looters than using the forces to rescue kidnappers from the notorious Boko Haram terrorist organisation.

He said, “Our Governors that did not send soldiers and police to rescue Boko Haram victims are now sending them to rescue looted palliatives. Hmm. I never knew indomie noodles was so valuable! In General @MBuhari’s Nigeria, it is better to be a palliative than to be a human being #EndSARS”

In a follow-up tweet, he added “If our Governors had cared for kidnapped human beings as they care for kidnapped palliatives, Nigeria would have been more secure today. I am shocked that Governors who do nothing when their citizens disappear are going crazy because Indomie noodles has disappeared”

