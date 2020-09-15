Huddah Monroe Joins OnlyFans, Reveals She Already Made $52000

Huddah Monroe is about the only African celebrity that has confessed to joining new social media app, OnlyFans, and is already making mega cash from that decision.

The beauty entrepreneur and socialite revealed that she already made a whooping sum of $52k(N20 million).

Huddah Monroe took to her Instagram story to advise folks to quit being ashamed of their hustle as she is unashamed of hers which includes sharing nude pictures and videos for a fee.

“Don’t be embarrassed of your hustle! When you are broke very few people will come to rescue you!” She wrote.

“I withdrew over $45, 000 off my onlyfans! Still Got my balance @$7, 000 lol! I thought people left! Swipe up! Let’s go back inn!”



OnlyFans is a website built exclusively for sharing nudes and people subscribe to certain profiles at a fee in order to have access to its content including nude photos and videos.

