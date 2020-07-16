Huddah Monroe is Looking to Exchange Her Lady Parts for a P*n*s

Huddah Monroe wouldn’t mind exchanging her vagina for a penis.

The Kenyan socialite took to her Instagram stories to reveal this line of thought while speaking on getting a pap smear.

In the posts which encouraged women to get screening against cervical cancer and also undergo womb scan, the beauty entrepreneur noted that the process was expensive as well as painful, therefore she posed the question asking for anyone who wanted a vagina in place of a penis as she was looking to be s man for a day.

