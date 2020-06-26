Huddah Monroe Allays Fears of ‘Small-time Criminals’ Looking to Quit Social Media Following Hush Puppi’s Arrest

Huddah Monroe is encouraging ‘small boys’ to desist from quitting social media and being fearful in the wake of Hush Puppi’s arrest.

The Kenyan socialite took to Instagram to allay the fears of these ‘small-time criminals who are nowhere in the league of big time criminals, noting that if the crime isn’t a heist, it won’t make the news.

The makeup mogul advised these ‘errand boys’ to calm their skinny chests as nobody is arresting a broke man.

Huddah Monroe went further to state that “They only arrest BIG BOYS! It has to be a HEIST not iTunes gift cards”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

