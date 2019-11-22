HPA Awards: ‘The Lion King,’ & More Win

The Lion King and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Awards, Thursday night at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Outstanding Color Grading – Theatrical Feature

WINNER Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Natasha Leonnet // EFILM

First Man
Natasha Leonnet // EFILM

Roma
Steven J. Scott // Technicolor

Green Book
Walter Volpatto // FotoKem

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Tom Poole // Company 3

Us
Michael Hatzer // Technicolor

Outstanding Color Grading – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature

WINNER Game of Thrones – “Winterfell”
Joe Finley // Sim, Los Angeles

The Handmaid’s Tale – “Liars”
Bill Ferwerda // Deluxe Toronto

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy”
Steven Bodner // Light Iron

I Am the Night – “Pilot”
Stefan Sonnenfeld // Company 3

Gotham – “Legend of the Dark Knight: The Trial of Jim Gordon”
Paul Westerbeck // Picture Shop

The Man in The High Castle – “Jahr Null”
Roy Vasich // Technicolor

Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial

WINNER Hennessy X.O. – “The Seven Worlds”
Stephen Nakamura // Company 3

Zara – “Woman Campaign Spring Summer 2019”
Tim Masick // Company 3

Tiffany & Co. – “Believe in Dreams: A Tiffany Holiday”
James Tillett // Moving Picture Company

Palms Casino – “Unstatus Quo”
Ricky Gausis // Moving Picture Company

Audi – “Cashew”
Tom Poole // Company 3

Outstanding Editing – Theatrical Feature

WINNER Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Fred Raskin, ACE

Green Book
Patrick J. Don Vito, ACE

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
David Tedeschi, Damian Rodriguez

The Other Side of the Wind
Orson Welles, Bob Murawski, ACE

A Star Is Born
Jay Cassidy, ACE

Outstanding Editing – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature (30 Minutes and Under)

WINNER Veep – “Pledge”
Roger Nygard, ACE

Russian Doll – “The Way Out”
Todd Downing

Homecoming – “Redwood”
Rosanne Tan, ACE

Withorwithout
Jake Shaver, Shannon Albrink // Therapy Studios

Russian Doll – “Ariadne”
Laura Weinberg

Outstanding Editing – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature (Over 30 Minutes)

WINNER Stranger Things – “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”
Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Katheryn Naranjo

Chernobyl – “Vichnaya Pamyat”
Simon Smith, Jinx Godfrey // Sister Pictures

Game of Thrones – “The Iron Throne”
Katie Weiland, ACE

Game of Thrones – “The Long Night”
Tim Porter, ACE

The Bodyguard – “Episode One”
Steve Singleton

Outstanding Sound – Theatrical Feature

WINNER Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Tim LeBlanc, Tom Ozanich, MPSE // Warner Bros.
Erik Aadahl, MPSE, Nancy Nugent, MPSE, Jason W. Jennings // E Squared

Shazam!
Michael Keller, Kevin O’Connell // Warner Bros.
Bill R. Dean, MPSE, Erick Ocampo, Kelly Oxford, MPSE // Technicolor

Smallfoot
Michael Babcock, David E. Fluhr, CAS, Jeff Sawyer, Chris Diebold, Harrison Meyle // Warner Bros.

Roma
Skip Lievsay, Sergio Diaz, Craig Henighan, Carlos Honc, Ruy Garcia, MPSE, Caleb Townsend

Aquaman
Tim LeBlanc // Warner Bros.
Peter Brown, Joe Dzuban, Stephen P. Robinson, MPSE, Eliot Connors, MPSE // Formosa Group

Outstanding Sound – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature

WINNER The Haunting of Hill House – “Two Storms”
Trevor Gates, MPSE, Jason Dotts, Jonathan Wales, Paul Knox, Walter Spencer // Formosa Group

Chernobyl – “1:23:45”
Stefan Henrix, Stuart Hilliker, Joe Beal, Michael Maroussas, Harry Barnes // Boom Post

Deadwood: The Movie
John W. Cook II, Bill Freesh, Mandell Winter, MPSE, Daniel Colman, MPSE, Ben Cook, MPSE, Micha Liberman // NBC Universal

Game of Thrones – “The Bells”
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Onnalee Blank, CAS, Mathew Waters, CAS, Paula Fairfield, David Klotz

Homecoming – “Protocol”
John W. Cook II, Bill Freesh, Kevin Buchholz, Jeff A. Pitts, Ben Zales, Polly McKinnon // NBC Universal

Outstanding Sound – Commercial

WINNER John Lewis & Partners – “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Mark Hills, Anthony Moore // Factory

Audi – “Life”
Doobie White // Therapy Studios

Leonard Cheshire Disability – “Together Unstoppable”
Mark Hills // Factory

New York Times – “The Truth Is Worth It: Fearlessness”
Aaron Reynolds // Wave Studios NY

John Lewis & Partners – “The Boy and the Piano”
Anthony Moore // Factory

Outstanding Visual Effects – Theatrical Feature

WINNER The Lion King
Robert Legato
Andrew R. Jones
Adam Valdez, Elliot Newman, Audrey Ferrara // MPC Film
Tom Peitzman // T&C Productions

Avengers: Endgame
Matt Aitken, Marvyn Young, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Sean Walker, David Conley // Weta Digital

Spider-Man: Far From Home
Alexis Wajsbrot, Sylvain Degrotte, Nathan McConnel, Stephen Kennedy, Jonathan Opgenhaffen // Framestore

Alita: Battle Angel
Eric Saindon, Michael Cozens, Dejan Momcilovic, Mark Haenga, Kevin Sherwood // Weta Digital

Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Jonathan Fawkner, Carlos Monzon, Gavin Mckenzie, Fabio Zangla, Dale Newton // Framestore

Outstanding Visual Effects – Television (Under 13 Episodes)

WINNER Game of Thrones – “The Bells”
Steve Kullback, Joe Bauer, Ted Rae
Mohsen Mousavi // Scanline
Thomas Schelesny // Image Engine

Game of Thrones – “The Long Night”
Martin Hill, Nicky Muir, Mike Perry, Mark Richardson, Darren Christie // Weta Digital

The Umbrella Academy – “The White Violin”
Everett Burrell, Misato Shinohara, Chris White, Jeff Campbell, Sebastien Bergeron

The Man in the High Castle – “Jahr Null”
Lawson Deming, Cory Jamieson, Casi Blume, Nick Chamberlain, William Parker, Saber Jlassi, Chris Parks // Barnstorm VFX

Chernobyl – “1:23:45”
Lindsay McFarlane
Max Dennison, Clare Cheetham, Steven Godfrey, Luke Letkey // DNEG

Outstanding Visual Effects – Television (Over 13 Episodes)

WINNER The Orville – “Identity: Part II”
Tommy Tran, Kevin Lingenfelser, Joseph Vincent Pike // FuseFX
Brandon Fayette, Brooke Noska // Twentieth Century FOX TV

Hawaii Five-O – “Ke iho mai nei ko luna”
Thomas Connors, Anthony Davis, Chad Schott, Gary Lopez, Adam Avitabile // Picture Shop

9-1-1 – “7.1”
Jon Massey, Tony Pizadeh, Brigitte Bourque, Gavin Whelan, Kwon Choi // FuseFX

Star Trek: Discovery – “Such Sweet Sorrow Part 2”
Jason Zimmerman, Ante Dekovic, Aleksandra Kochoska, Charles Collyer, Alexander Wood // CBS Television Studios

The Flash – “King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd”
Armen V. Kevorkian, Joshua Spivack, Andranik Taranyan, Shirak Agresta, Jason Shulman // Encore VFX

