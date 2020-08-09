Howie T, Manager to Defunct P-Square is Dead

Music industry executive, Bayo Odusami aka Howie T is dead.

The former manager to defunct music group, P-Square passed away on Saturday, August 8, after being down with stroke for four years.

Many celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the consummate professional who started off as a DJ and plied his trade in clubs such as Sunrise Nite Club, Club Towers and many more.

He also worked as a manager at Nollywood actress, Obinabo Fiberesima’s night club, Pyramid Nite Club and went on to manage the defunct P-Square.

Below are some social media tributes to him.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

