Howie T, Manager to Defunct P-Square is Dead

Music industry executive, Bayo Odusami aka Howie T is dead.
The former manager to defunct music group, P-Square passed away on Saturday, August 8, after being down with stroke for four years.
Many celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the consummate professional who started off as a DJ and plied his trade in clubs such as Sunrise Nite Club, Club Towers and many more.
He also worked as a manager at Nollywood actress, Obinabo Fiberesima’s night club, Pyramid Nite Club and went on to manage the defunct P-Square.
Below are some social media tributes to him.
There are certain people in life that your story or journey is incomplete without, Howie T is one of such people. I honestly believed you’d pull through this time and I’m thankful I got to spend some time with you recently, reliving some of the early days and talking about what the future holds. Thank you Howie for believing and being there for us. Thank you for your tremendous contribution to my career and the Nigerian entertainment industry. My family and I, our thoughts and prayers are with Tunrayo and the girls at this very difficult time. Good night big man. 🙏🏽💔🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯
HERE IS TO MY BIG HOMIE HOWIE T . WE HAD SOME GREAT RUN TOGETHER , YOU HAD MY BACK LIKE A BIG BROTHER SHOULD , GRAB DA MIC TOUR 2000 2001 WE TOURED THE WHOLE NATION TOGETHER . You even made a cameo on my video craze world YOU WERE ALWAYS ON YOUR GRIND .YOU CAME YOU SAW AND CONQUERED .REST IN PERFECT PEACE BAYO ODUSANMI. Tunrayo and the girls you are not alone
May his soul rest in peace, Amen.