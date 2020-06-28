How Tinubu got into trouble with Buhari – Bode George

Chief Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the latest travail of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as self-inflicted.

In a chat with Daily Independent, George said Tinubu’s problem began when he started laying claim to being the ‘national leader’ of the party even though he occupies no elective position.

George, who is the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, argued that in a presidential system of government, the President is the national leader in a ruling political party and not any individual, no matter how highly placed.

“From the very beginning, I used to tell them that the party APC is a congregation of strange bedfellows. When you have a big party like that and someone wants to hijack it, there will be problem.

“First of all, it is a misnomer in a presidential system for a man who is not elected into any position to come out and say he is the National leader of the party.

“How is that possible? There is only one National leader of the party and that is the President. How can a ragamuffin from somewhere just wake up and say he is the National leader and not the President? What does that mean?” he asked.

The presidency meanwhile said the relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu remains ‘intact.’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

