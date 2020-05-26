How Our Favourite Celebrities Turned Up on Africa Day

Yesterday, Africans all over the world took to their social media to join their cohort in celebrating the Africa Day, which encourages African unity, excellence and diversity.

And some of those who acknowledged the day included Rita Dominic, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, and many more.

Check out what they wore/posted for the day:

Happy Africa day from The Flavour of Africa 💪

#africaday PROUDLY AFRICAN ❤️💪

Everyday is Africa day ☀️

🌍❤💪🏾 Happy #africaday

