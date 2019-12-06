‘How Iheanacho can return to Super Eagles’ – Rohr

After watching Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho notch his first English Premier League goal this season in the 2-1 win over Everton at the weekend, Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr believes the forward can regain his fighting spirit and win back his place in the national team.

Rohr urged Iheanacho to continue working hard as that is the only way he can rediscover himself.

“Kelechi used to be an important player for us in the Super Eagles. He is a very good left footed goal scorer with good fighting spirit. I hope he gets back his confidence.

“I don’t know what caused his lack of fitness and I think it’s only his coach at Leicester City that can answer that question because I saw him last in Asaba before the AFCON and I noticed that he had fitness problem and lacked confidence,” Rohr said.

The German tactician believes that with hard work and more playing time at Leicester, Iheanacho will rediscover his goal scoring form.

“I think once he has his confidence back, fitness will come as a result of hard work. He used to be powerful and quick and I know he can recover all these qualities of old,” Rohr said.

“The way to go about that is to keep working hard and ensure he convince his coach in Leicester that he’s ready to do more. His coach (Brendan Rogers) was wondering why I didn’t call him again after the Russia 2018 World Cup because he felt he was good enough but he (Rodgers) also stopped using him because he was not okay. But he’s a good guy and with hard work he can do wonders.”

Iheanacho was a surprise match-winner for Leicester in their 2-1 win against Everton.

The £25m man has only featured in the Carabao Cup, while the tie against Everton at the weekend was his first Premier League appearance of the season.