How I almost Quit Barca – Messi

Barcelona talisman has shocked millions around the world by revealing he almost quit the Camp Nou at one stage.

The talismanic no 10 was investigated for tax fraud in 2013, which put a strain on his relationship with the club and more so Spain as a country.

Messi and his father Jorge were both found guilty in 2016 of defrauding the Spanish government of 4.2m Euros (£3.7m).

And the 32-year-old admits the whole ordeal made him think twice about spending the rest of his career at the Nou Camp.

“There were moments in which I was tired for so many reasons,” he told RAC1.”There were times, in 2013 and 2014 when I had the problem with the Hacienda [Spanish tax authorities].

“In that time I had in my head to leave, not because I wanted to leave Barca, but because I wanted to leave Spain.”

After an injury setback at the start of the season, the six-time Fifa Player of the Year has returned to his best form over the past weeks for the Catalans.

He scored his first goal in the 4-0 rout of Sevilla, and provided a stunning assist in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Milan in the Champions League.