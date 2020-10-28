How Al-Nassr fans called for the sack of Ahmed Musa

Interesting fact have emerged on how Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa became clubless following his departure from Al-Nassr.

On Monday, Al Nassr confirmed that the stand-in Super Eagles captain was leaving after spending two years with the club.

But journalist Mohamed Hamdy Ahmed who writes for Merca Today in the Gulf State, gave more details on Ahmed’s departure, saying he was voted out by the fans over a string of poor performances.

“There was great anger that caused this decision. The fans are sad about the player’s performance with the team.

“The fans were not satisfied with the level of the player so the management took this decision,” Ahmed said.

The 28-year-old winger scored 11 goals and got 14 assists in 58 appearances while helping the team win the 2018/2019 Saudi top-flight title and the 2019 Saudi Super Cup.

This however was not enough to impress Al Nassr and its supporters as his contract will now be officially terminated in January 2021.

“I have information that he was given a paid leave until next January. And that the contract has not yet been terminated,” Ahmed added.

The former Leicester City and CSKA Moscow forward will most likely be heading for a European club to keep his Super Eagles career alive.

