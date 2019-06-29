Housewife, 20, Stabs Husband to Death in Anambra

A 20-year-old woman, Makoduchukwu Ndubuisi, on Saturday stabbed her husband, Johnbosco to death in Anambra State.

The gruesome homicide reportedly occurred at Nsugbe in the Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

While the cause of the fatal feud could not be ascertained the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Haruna Mohammed confirmed the incident, saying .the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at a morgue while investigation on the matter was ongoing.

He said,

“Today (Saturday) at about 8:00 a.m., police detectives attached to 33 Police Station Onitsha arrested one Makoduchukwu Ndubuisi, 20, of No 16 Donking Street Nsugbe in Anambra East LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly had a scuffle with her husband, one John Bosco Ngu, 35 of the same address and stabbed him on his chest with a sharp knife.

“Scene was visited by police detectives and victim rushed to Boromeo Hospital Onitsha for medical attention but was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“Corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy; exhibit recovered and the case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”