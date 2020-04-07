Houses, shops burnt as Boko Haram raid Adamawa village

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Monday attacked a village in Adamawa State, destroying residential buildings and looting shops.

The insurgents, under heavy fire from Chadian troops over the past weeks, reportedly retreated and attacked Kirchinga under Madagali Local Government Area of the state, razing no fewer than five houses.

A source told SaharaReporters that the Jihadists in large numbers arrived the village in pickup vans before dusk and proceeded to unleash carnage on the residents.

The Boko Haram fighters also shot an elderly man in the leg before being repelled by troops of the Nigerian Army.

A resident said, “The devastation would have been worst but for the timely response by soldiers stationed in Kirchinga.”

Commander of the troops in Madagali, Colonel Abdulsalam, also confirmed the attack to SR, saying: “Yes, there was an attack but it was repelled successfully.”