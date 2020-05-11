Houses razed in Anambra communal clash

There’s growing tension in two communities in Anambra State following the alleged burning of six houses in a renewed hostility in the areas.

The incident occurred on Saturday night on the border between Odekpe village and Allah-Onugwa in Olumbanasa, Anambra West Local Government Area of the state.

The fresh crisis came less than three weeks after a bloody clash between the two villages that allegedly left seven persons dead while about 153 houses were equally burnt

One of the residents, who pleaded anonymity, told The Nation that the attackers came from Odekpe

“They came near our primary school in the morning and started shouting,” he said.

“Our people kept quiet, nobody confronted them. They later went back. In the evening around 5pm, they came back again.

“Our people went to our primary school and wedged them not knowing that they had divided themselves in groups.

“Some moved in from the front, some went to the back and invaded our community through the bush.

“They started burning the remaining houses; so our people ran away. They pursued us to the village that we ran to for safety. That was what happened. Nobody was killed”, he narrated.

He added that throughout the period the battle lasted, policemen did not come to their village to quell the situation

The State Police Public Relations Officer in the Mohammed Haruna, said that the police command had no information about any fresh crisis between the two villages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

