House Speakership: 4 Aspirants Step Down for Gbajabiamila

One of the leading aspirant for the speakership of the House of Representatives, Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejiocha, has stepped down for Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, the preferred choice of the ruling All Progressives Congress for the post.

The director-general of the Gbajabiamila/Idris Wase campaign, Dr Abdulmumini Jibrin made this known at a parley between Gbajabiamila and scores of his supporters held at the Transcrops Hilton Hotel Abuja.

The others aspirants that stepped down for Gbajabiamila were Messrs Buba Yakubu, Aliyu Betara, and Abdulrazak Namdas.

Jibrin, who said the Campaign was not leaving anything to chances, claimed that the South-East caucus in the House led by Mr Patrick Asadu had also endorsed Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila is looking to replace Yakubu Dogara, who beat him to the post during the eighth assembly.