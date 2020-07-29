House of Lords member signs petition against Nigeria genocide

The sweeping genocide across Nigeria has drawn more signatories to the petition to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) initiated by Nigerians in the Diaspora.

“A member of the British House of Lords just signed today and people from across Nigeria too have signed. The petition has now been signed by people from three continents and several Nigerian and American states. We welcome the signature of Baroness Caroline Cox of the British House of Lords, a consistent and outspoken champion of global human rights and religious freedom,” one of those behind the petition, Barrister Emmanuel Ogebe, said on Tuesday.

Ogebe in a statement from his base in Washington, DC, USA, quoted House of Lords member, Lord DAVID Alton, as equating “the gory images from last week’s Southern Kaduna massacres to images from Darfur.”

He quoted Lord Alton as saying: “July 27th: At least 21 killed in latest attacks in southern Kaduna. A friend told me that she was struck by the similarity between the pictures from Kaduna and those which came from Darfur during the genocide. I visited Darfur during that period and agree with her.

“Today I came across a picture of the victims of the latest massacre of returning farmers in Darfur by militia men and was struck by its similarity with pictures I have been receiving over the past few weeks of mass burials in southern Kaduna. This is not the first time the similarity of the two situations have come to mind. Southern Kaduna is almost like watching Darfur in slow motion, or at its outset.”

