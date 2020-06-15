House of Givenchy Announces Mathew M. Williams as Creative Director

The house of Givenchy has announced the appointment of Mathew M. Williams as the new creative director for the luxury French label.

Williams who is the third creative director the label has had in three years, will take over from Clare Waight Keller who stepped down in April. He will be creatively responsible for the men and women’s collection. His appointment which was announced earlier today, becomes effective from Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

The label, a subsidiary of the LVMH group, made the announcement through its official Instagram page.

The CEO of LVMH fashion group, Sidney Toledano, had this to say.

“I am very happy to see Matthew M. William join the LVMH group. Since he took part in the LVMH prize, we have had the pleasure of watching him develop into the great talent he is today.

“I believe his singular vision of modernity will be a great opportunity for Givenchy to write it’s new chapter with strength and success”.

Prior to his appointment with Givenchy, 34-year old Matthew M. Williams who is the founder of luxury streetwear-inspired label 1017 ALYX 9SM, collaborated with celebrities like Kanye West and Lady Gaga.

He will present his first collection for Givenchy in Paris in October and will continue to operate Alyx independently.

