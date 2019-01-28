House Collapses in The Hague after Gas Blast

emmanuel

A suspected gas explosion in the Dutch city of The Hague caused a house to partially collapse, emergency services said Sunday.

Local media reported two people have been pulled from the rubble, though it remains unclear if there any more casualties.

Images showed the front of the building had been ripped off and debris was strewn over the street in a residential area of the city.

NOS television said firefighters had pulled two people from the wreckage but more might be trapped.

Rescue work was being hampered because the building was unstable, local officials say.

