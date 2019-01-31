‘Hoping for a Nobel Prize’ – Oshiomhole Explains Why Obasanjo Ceded Bakassi to Cameroon

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has resumed his one-sided feud with former president Olusegun Obasanjo, this time accusing him of ceding Bakassi to Cameroon for selfish reasons.

The APC chairman said Obasanjo had his sight set on winning the Nobel peace prize, hence the decision to “hand over” the former part of Nigeria to Cameroon.

Historically, Nigeria conceded Bakassi to Cameroon as far back as 1975 when Yakubu Gowon, a general, was military head of state.

However, Nigeria and Cameroon continued to clash over the oil-rich peninsula and Cameroon took the matter before International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

The court ruled against Nigeria in 2002 when Obasanjo was president, and President Goodluck Jonathan finally handed over the peninsula to Cameroon in 2012 in compliance with ICJ judgment.

Speaking on Wednesday at the APC presidential campaign rally in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, Oshiomhole said, “Never forget Obasanjo because he handed over Nigeria to Cameroon because he wanted to win the Nobel peace prize.

“Nigeria can never forgive him. History will punish him if we are too weak to punish him.

“He separated fathers from mothers, brothers from sisters. The Nobel Peace Prize is not given to traitors”.