‘Hope they have PVCs’ – Melaye says as masquerades campaign for him [Video]

Senator Dino Melaye is in a rather light mood ahead of fresh poll to determine the rightful occupier of the Kogi west senatorial seat.

The lawmaker, who goes up against his political rival Smart Adeyemi later this month, took to Instagram to share a video, showing masquerades, campaigning for his re-election.

Dino, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was sacked by the appeal court after a suit brought by Adeyemi challenging his victory.

The appellate court had ordered for a fresh election after upholding the August 23 judgment of an election tribunal which nullified the election of Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West.

Ahead of the rerun against Senator Smart Adeyemi, masquerades were spotted campaigning actively for the rambunctious PDP candidate.

Below is a clip of the incident shared by Melaye with the caption “hope these masquerades have pvc oo”