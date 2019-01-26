Hope ’19: Banky W Provides Free Medical Check-up in Eti-Osa

Nigerian singer-turned-politician, Banky W has partnered with Lead Nurse Africa to provide free medical check-up to citizens of Eti Osa.

Banky W, who is contesting for Federal House of Representatives under the Modern Democratic Party (MDP), said this is not only about the election but it’s a way to serve and impact in communities with the little resources available.

Taking to Instagram, Banky wrote: “Who says we have to wait for an office to begin working? It starts now, and regardless of whether we win or we win on Feb 16th, we will continue to do our best to impact our community with the resources we have.

“Thank you to @leadnurseafrica for teaming up with us. This will not end after the Campaign. This is a commitment that as long as we have the resources, we will continue to play an active role in improving the state of healthcare in Eti-Osa.

“We will fix Nigeria, by fixing one community at a time. #MDP #StrongerTogether #BankOnBanky

“PS over the past 1 week, we have attended to 100+ people and found at least 15 people with alarmingly high blood pressure levels. We have referred them on for additional help. This is why we are here.”

See clip from the exercise below.