Hoodlums attack Melaye’s Polling Centre

Suspected political thugs attacked the polling unit where Senator Dino Melaye voted in the Kogi governorship senatorial election for his district.

The hoodlums who came in black hillux van and Honda Civic saloon car broke one of the boxes and carted away the other, shooting sporadically into the air.

Those who were yet to vote scamper for safety as the thugs arrived the unit.

Information had gotten to the unit that the thugs have attacked the town hall polling unit and carted away the ballot boxes.

Both Journalists and Election observers also scampered for safety in the wake of the attack.

More to follow…