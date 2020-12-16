Hollywood’s Christopher Walken Discloses He’s Never Owned a Cellphone or Laptop

Talk about something we didn’t think was possible in this day and age, Christopher Walken revealed that he has never owned a cellphone or laptop on his life.

The 77-year-old Hollywood actor stated that technology left him behind a long time ago and he’s totally cool with that.

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday, Walken disclosed that he is usually provided with a phone while filming “so they can find me”, adding that he has never sent a text or email ever.

While discussing his new film, Wild Mountain Thyme, Christopher Walken made it known that he has never owned a computer, and the one he was using had been provided for their virtual chat.

“Someone came over and set this up because I don’t have a cellphone or a computer,” the iconic 77-year-old actor told Colbert.

Speaking on technology, he stated that it “just passed me by. And I never got involved in it because it would be strange to have a 10-year-old be better at it than I am”.

“A cellphone, it is a little like a watch: If you need it, someone else has got it,” he said.

