Hollywood Film Awards: Antonio Banderas & Al Pacino to Recieve Acting Honours

THR is reporting that Antonio Banderas, Renée Zellweger, Al Pacino, and Laura Dern will be honoured at the 23rd Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Beverly Hilton.

According to the outlet, Banderas will receive the Hollywood Actor Award, for his performance as a long-suffering filmmaker in Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain and Glory; Zellweger, for her portrayal of the tortured Hollywood legend Judy Garland in Rupert Goold’s Judy, will receive the Hollywood Actress Award; Pacino, for his portrayal of the infamous union leader Jimmy Hoffa in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, will receive the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award; and Laura Dern, for her scene-stealing performance as a ruthless divorce attorney in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, will receive the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award.

Other honourees include:

Shia LaBeouf, who will receive the Hollywood Breakthrough Screenwriter Award; Rocketman‘s Taron Egerton will receive the Hollywood Breakout Actor Award; Harriet‘s Cynthia Erivo will receive the Hollywood Breakout Actress Award; Booksmart‘s Olivia Wilde will receive the Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award; Parasite‘s Bong Joon-ho will receive the Hollywood Filmmaker Award; The Irishman and Joker‘s Emma Tillinger Koskoff will receive the Hollywood Producer Award; Ford v Ferrari‘s James Mangold will receive the Hollywood Director Award; The Two Popes‘ Anthony McCarten will receive the Hollywood Screenwriter Award; Pixar’s Toy Story 4 will receive the Hollywood Animation Award; Jojo Rabbit‘s Mihai Malaimare Jr. will receive the Hollywood Cinematography Award; Marriage Story‘s Randy Newman will receive the Hollywood Film Composer Award; Ford v Ferrari‘s Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker will receive the Hollywood Editor Award; The Irishman‘s Pablo Helman will receive the Hollywood Visual Effects Award; Ford v Ferrari‘s David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow and Donald Sylvester will receive the Hollywood Sound Award; Downton Abbey‘s Anna Mary Scott Robbins will receive the Hollywood Costume Design Award; Rocketman‘s Barrie Gower, Tapio Salmi and Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou will receive the Hollywood Makeup and Hair Styling Award; Jojo Rabbit‘s Ra Vincent will receive the Hollywood Production Design Award; The Black Godfather‘s Pharrell Williams will receive the Hollywood Song Award; and The Avengers‘ producers Kevin Feige and Victoria Alonso will receive the Hollywood Blockbuster Award.