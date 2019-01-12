‘Hold IGP Responsible if Anything Happens to My Family and I’ – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki says the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, should be held responsible if anything unfortunate happens to him and his family.

Dr Saraki made the allegation in a series of tweets on Friday, shortly after addressing reporters in Abuja.

“The whole world should hold the IGP responsible if anything untoward happens to members of my family and myself,” he alleged.

Senator Saraki also accused the IGP of making attempts to implicate him in some criminal charges, highlighting the robbery incident in Offa, Kwara State in which he claimed that the investigation was politicised to implicate him.

“In the process of forcing suspects to implicate me, the principal suspect died in their custody. He has also not succeeded with that plot,” he alleged.

“Now, that the campaigns season is fully underway, which requires my going round, I want the world to hold the IGP personally responsible if anything happens to me.”

Senator Saraki alleged further that the police boss does not believe that his job was to protect the lives and properties of all Nigerians, irrespective of political, religious and cultural beliefs.

He described a situation where political thugs attack supporters of opposition parties with the purported protection of security operatives as one that does not present the country well in the comity of nations.

The lawmaker raised an alarm of a purported attack on his family quarters in Ilorin by suspected thugs who he said vandalised property and inflicted machete wounds on three people.

“The decision to attack people and properties in my family ancestral compound is a direct affront and attack on my person,” Saraki said.

“Our people have filed reports of the incidents in relevant police stations in Ilorin but we have doubts that anything tangible and constructive will come out of these reports.”

The senator further informed Nigerians that the police had commenced the transfer of Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) out of Kwara State on Thursday.

While the police are free to take decisions on the deployment of their personnel, Senator Saraki describes the postings in Kwara as “strange and more than a mere coincidence”.

“It should also be noted that IGP has posted three different Commissioners of Police to Kwara State in the last six months.

“In fact, the previous and current Commissioner of Police in the state got strict instructions from the IGP not to relate or engage with the Senate President.”

Saraki insisted that the usual practice has been that the Commissioner of Police personally ensures the security of the Senate President whenever he visits his home state.

He said that was the practice during the period of his predecessor as well as his first year in office.

Meanwhile, the police have condemned the allegations by the Senate President, saying the claims were incorrect, misleading and false.