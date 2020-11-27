HKN Boss, Adewale Adeleke and Wife, Kani Expecting First Child Together

Adewale Adeleke, Davido’s elder brother and his beautiful wife, Kani are expecting their first child together.

The HKN boss made the announcement via his Instagram page, posting a picture of his heavily pregnant Mrs. in a hot red dress.

Adewale Adeleke captioned the beautiful shot of Kani cradling her baby bump;

“My reasons to be thankful”

Mrs Adeleke shared the video of her maternity shoot on her Instagram page captioning it;

“Always a reason to be thankful”

The couple got engaged in New York in 2019 and had a lavish destination wedding in faraway Dubai in February 2020.

Congratulations to them.

