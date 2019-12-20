‘Hitman’s Bodyguard 2’ Set for Release in Late August 2020

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson will be back on our screens again with The Hitman’s Bodyguard 2 which reportedly has landed an Aug. 28, 2020.

According to THR, the actors and Salma Hayek are reprising their starring roles from the 2017 original, while Patrick Hughes returns to direct from a script by Tom O’Connor.

The report continued:

The follow-up also features Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo and Richard E. Grant, who once again plays Seifert. Hitman’s Bodyguard 2 sees bodyguard Michael Bryce’s (Reynolds) plans to swear off violence derailed when hitman Kincaid (Jackson) and his wife Sonia (Hayek) entangle him in their mission to save Europe from a vengeful zealot (Banderas). The Hitman’s Bodyguard was a box office smash, earning $177 million worldwide against a $30 million budget. We can’t wait!