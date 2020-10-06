‘Hit That Man You Like Up Today’, N6 Advises Ladies

N6 has a message for the ladies as it concerns the men in their lives or that they’re hoping to be in their lives.

The OAP took to his Instagram page to let the ladies known that men also crave attention especially from women they like and it wouldn’t be a bad idea if you hit that guy up.

N6 stated that most ladies wait for the man to call them before going on to say; “I miss you” and all. Well, for him if you don’t call him or text him, the. You don’t miss him.

He advised ladies to quit waiting to be spoonfed love on a platter of gold without doing the work adding that the airtime and data on their phones is not for decoration but to be used too.



